Now that we are in the middle of the patriotic month celebrating Mexico’s independence, we obviously start to think about how proud we are to be Mexican. After all, our gastronomy and culture are among the most celebrated internationally and have even touched upon video games a bit.

Obviously, games made in Mexico include recognizable elements of our culture, but there are also creations outside the country that are so enamored with it that they put it in their titles. Here are some games that showed their love for Mexico with different references.

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the video games that does not hide its inspiration in Mexico

When the first trailers came out Super Mario Odyssey lThe plumber’s Mexican fans were thrilled to see him wearing a typical Mexican poncho and sombrero. Furthermore, it was not just Mario’s clothing, but the entire Tostarena showed a clear inspiration from the culture of our country.

Its cactus-filled deserts and colorful colonial-looking buildings make Nintendo’s love for our lands very evident. Not to mention the pyramids, the sections of the world that look like ancient ruins, the lions and the imposing chiefss similar to Olmec headsWe love you so much, Mexican Mario. I wish other video game icons would give ponchos and sombreros a chance.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Any Mexican who enjoyed Tears of the Kingdom last year surely immediately noticed the Zonnans and their clear inspiration from pre-Columbian cultures. Although it takes a little from all those in the region, it seems to us that they were based more on Mexico.

This is most noticeable in the Zonnan armor set that Link can be dressed in. This outfit makes the hero of Hyrule look like an Aztec warrior, complete with his headdress. Even the Zonnan swords have a similar appearance to the macahuitl that the Aztecs used as weapons.

Rayman Legends gave us a memorable union between video games and the culture of Mexico

Although Rayman hasn’t had his own video games for several years, we still hold Rayman Legends dearly. Especially because he had a lot of influence on Mexican culture throughout several of its levels. We even got to face a giant wrestler.

As if that were not enough, he gave us an unforgettable musical level called Mariachi Legends. He made us play a version of Eye of the Tiger in a mariachi tone that stayed in our memories.Hopefully, in his next game, the limbless hero will once again pay homage to our culture.

Grim Fandango

Of course we can’t talk about Mexican culture in video games without at least mentioning Grim Fandango. This LucasArts game takes us on a story that borrows heavily from film noir with a truly unique and unforgettable presentation inspired by the Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead.

All the characters are represented as colorful calacas similar to the sugar skulls we eat during this celebration. In addition, their story involves an agent from the afterlife who must help a soul to pass to the other side. If you have never played it, give it a chance as it is also considered one of the best games of all time.

Guacamelee video games are very Mexican despite being made in Canada

The Guacamelee video games are a pair of quite entertaining, colorful and creative metroidvanias. They also do not hide at all the influence that Mexican culture had in their creation. This is all the more surprising considering its development studio is Canadian.

In both we control Juan Bolsa, a day laborer who, after coming into contact with a wrestler’s mask, obtains supernatural powers. What follows are a couple of adventures full of alebrijes, wrestling moves, side quests and very creative references to our beautiful and beloved Mexico.

Obviously, there are many more video games that have taken Mexico and its culture as a source of inspiration and surely more will come. However, these are some of the ones that we most recommend you try and that also made their love for our country very noticeable. What other games would you add?

