Sunday, July 30, 2023, 12:34 p.m.



The PSOE clings to the impossible in Madrid to recover the deputy that the foreign vote has subtracted from it in Madrid by just 1327 votes. The Socialists announced this Sunday that they will appeal to the Electoral Board of Madrid so that the 30,000 invalid votes that were counted on 27-J are counted. “The difference between PP and PSOE is so small that we believe that we must be as guaranteed as possible and that no vote can be left out for not making a little more effort,” Ferraz is justified.

After the provisional conclusion of the recount, the PP won the elections in the Community of Madrid with 41.09% and against 28.21% for the PSOE.