Sunday, July 30, 2023
Athletics | Franz Kruger's ninth Finnish championship – HS follows the climax of the Kaleva Games moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2023
in World Europe
On Sunday, among others, Wilma Murto and Viivi Lehikoinen will be on fire. The Finnish championships are also decided in the tough men’s javelin and triple jump competitions.

Kalevan the races culminate on Sunday. Athletes will be able to aim for top results in good conditions, because there is no sign of yesterday’s heavy rain. HS follows moment by moment how it goes in the high-class and tight finals.

In the women’s pole vault competition, which was moved to Sunday due to Saturday’s downpour, we will see the historical winner of the Diamond League Wilma Murto. Defending the championship Elina Lampela.

SE woman Viivi Lehikoinen runs his main distance in the 400m hurdles final.

In the men’s javelin ace, an even bunch of 80m men are fighting for medals.

In the three-jump spot, the tight competition for the Finnish championship will be held by the holder of SE Simo Lipsanen and who rose to the consciousness of the sports people with his top jumps Aaro Davidila.

In the women’s 800 meters that ends the race day, two minutes under this season Eveliina Määttänen chasing the Finnish record. On the other side is the holder of the 800 meter SE, who won the 1500 meters after the competition break Sara Lappalainen.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

