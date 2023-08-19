Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11:49



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The PSOE of Murcia denounces the situation in the districts of the municipality, where, according to them, the accumulation of garbage, belongings and dirt in the streets and public spaces continues to grow. The socialist councilor, Carmen Fructuoso, points out that “The so-called ‘Plan Recupera’ promoted by the Popular Party has proven to be a farce, since the current conditions of the streets and roads of the districts of Murcia attest to the deterioration of cleanliness and order that should characterize a city like Murcia. The images of the districts turned into authentic dumps cannot be ignored or minimized»

“Ten days ago this alarming situation was denounced, and unfortunately, instead of effectively addressing the problem, Ballesta and the Popular Party have chosen to pose for photos and perpetuate their deception of Murcia,” added Fructuoso.

The Socialist councilor recalled that “during the last two and a half years, the Socialist Party implemented an extraordinary reinforcement service for the collection of belongings and maintenance that allowed maintaining a clean and orderly environment for all Murcians. For this reason, we once again demand that Ballesta restore this service. It is time for them to prioritize the quality of life of citizens and take concrete measures to restore the service of collecting belongings and reviewing that proved to be effective in the past.

Murcia deserves a clean, safe and orderly environment and it is imperative that Ballesta and his government team act accordingly. The Popular Party must put aside empty words and start working on tangible solutions to address the current situation and prevent future similar problems”, concluded Carmen Fructuoso.