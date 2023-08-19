That of Mason Greenwood is perhaps one of the most complex cases ever in the world of football. The Manchester United promise was accused, in 2022, of domestic violence against his girlfriend and, since then, his career has declined.

The player has gone from being one of the biggest promises in the world of football to being barred from his own club and the English national team without having first known the fate of the trial: to date the charges have been dropped.

At this moment the player is in the process of being reinstated with the club, despite the controversy, and it would appear that the player is in the process of being re-introduced even in soccer games from EA.

Indeed, once the allegations were made public, EA decided to remove the player from FIFA 22 but, according to the Dexerto website, reintegration could also take place virtually: Player may return to FC 24.

Doubts still arise regarding this reinstatement as Manchester United and the player are currently in the eye of controversy: the club would also have received threats from fans.

A complex story that could end with a new beginning for a player who still promises to give a lot to the world of football (virtual or otherwise).