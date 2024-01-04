Friday, January 5, 2024, 00:37



The Socialist Municipal Group demands the creation of a bicycle and electric scooter rental service to facilitate mobility, reduce traffic and improve the connection of neighborhoods and councils with the city center. The formation, which will raise this request to the next municipal plenary session, also requests a bicycle office.

The socialist spokesperson, Pedro Contreras, denounced that “the councilor Cristina Mora announced in March 2020 that she already had a list of conditions for the tender for electric bicycle rental points. Three years have passed and nothing has been done, as is usual in PP governments. Contreras recalled that Cartagena “has lacked a public bicycle loan system since 2013” and that the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan included this service.