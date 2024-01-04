Milan-Antonio Conte with the ok of Ibrahimovic-Moncada. While Thiago Motta… Rumors Sportitalia

Antonio Conte – according to what Michele Criscitiello reports on Sportitalia – he would be stalling in giving a positive response to Aurelio De Laurentiis and Napoli, with whom he recently had a second meeting, because he would be giving priority to Milan. According to these rumours, with the right conditions (salary between 6 and 9 million euros per year), the former Juventus coach could land on the Rossoneri bench next season. According to rumors from Sportitalia, Ibrahimovic and Moncada would agree on Antonio Conte, while the CEO of Milan, Giorgio Furlani would focus more on the profile of Thiago Motta, the Bologna coach who is surprising everyone (great job leading the rossoblu last year too, without forgetting the excellent work leading Spezia).

Rumors which underline that there is no rift within the Rossoneri management: they are simply discussing the name of the next coach.

Milan transfer market, Terracciano-Miranda twist: everything changes

Milan doesn't stop for Filippo Terracciano. Contrary to the rumors of the last few hours which spoke of a slowdown by the Rossoneri for the full-back (who can also play in the middle) born in 2003, the latest transfer rumors tell of the Devil's desire to close for the player who is also liked by Fiorentina and Juventus. Initially we thought of a white smoke around 5 million, but the price has risen: at 7 million (including bonuses) the boy can be made available to Stefano Pioli. And from the Juventus home, a half step back which seems to be a prelude to the Rossoneri's final rush. “Terracciano? At the moment there are no correct opportunities either from an economic or a technical point of view, so let's stay like this”, Giuntoli's words.

Gianluca Di Marzio is more cautious according to whom Milan continues to work for Terracciano, as well as for the 24-year-old central defender Lilian Brassier of Brest and for the 20-year-old Colombian striker John Durán of Aston Villa, but none of these situations have been resolved for the moment.

A twist instead on the Juan Miranda front, Spanish left winger (the 2000-born player is out of contract with Betis at the end of the season and therefore free on a free transfer) who for months had been considered Theo Hernandez's deputy for Milan of the future. According to calciomercato.com “he is no longer a target for Milan. Contact has stopped for several weeksthe Rossoneri club is evaluating other younger profiles with lower costs on wages and commissions.”

