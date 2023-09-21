Thursday, September 21, 2023, 1:10 p.m.



Updated 1:54 p.m.

The PSOE would win the elections today with 33.5% of the votes, compared to the 31.7% that the PP would obtain, according to the survey corresponding to September published today by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS).

This is the first barometer with vote estimates published by the CIS since July 13, ten days before the general elections, and it has been carried out in the midst of controversy over the concessions to the pro-independence parties regarding the use of co-official languages ​​in the Congress, the negotiation of an alleged amnesty and at the doors of the investiture plenary session of the popular candidate next week.

For their part, Vox and Sumar would once again compete for third place with a slight advantage for Yolanda Díaz’s team of 11.9% – although it falls compared to the pre-election survey and the 23-J result itself – compared to the 11.1% that those of Santiago Abascal would achieve.

And as for the nationalist and pro-independence parties that are proving key in the pacts for an eventual investiture of Pedro Sánchez, Junts and ERC would tie with 1.7% while Bildu with 1.3% would confirm the overrule of the PNV, with 1.09%.

But the latest survey offered by the institute directed by José Félix Tezanos offers many nuances. For example, 71.1% of those interviewed are not satisfied with the result of the polls in the July general elections and half of them would like them to be repeated.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information