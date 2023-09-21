His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that nations advance through science and develop with knowledge, and that science is the basis of renaissance and the fuel for its continuation.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “I learned from the Mohammed bin Rashid School that nations advance through science and develop through knowledge, and that science is the basis of renaissance and the fuel for its continuation. By seeking knowledge, our Arab and Islamic civilization has advanced, just as all human civilizations have advanced, because our pursuit of knowledge is our pursuit.” “For the peaks.”

His Highness added: “I learned from the Mohammed bin Rashid School that a successful government is one that makes education its most important priority in order to create its present and future with it. Science creates a person and a person creates life.”