This Monday the Socialist Parliamentary Group will present its amendments to the Trans Law, whose processing has not only strained relations within the government coalition but also within the PSOE itself.

One of the proposals of the socialists is the obligation to have a judicial authorization that guarantees the self-determination of gender in minors between the ages of 12 and 16.

The PSOE favored last Wednesday a new extension of the term of amendments to the Trans Law in order to present its proposals this Monday. Party sources already announced then that these will deal with aspects that give greater legal certainty to the norm and that guarantee the singularity of sexist violence. The Socialists also clarified that they would not question the right to gender self-determination that is included in the original text of the law that came out of the Council of Ministers. “The PSOE seeks that the text is guaranteed and that it is free of any possibility of being appealed to the Constitutional Court,” they pointed out from the party.

we can wait



From United We Can remain cautious until the socialist amendments are made official this Monday. “We will be able to assess them when they are presented, on Wednesday in November. However, the most urgent thing is to close a processing schedule that allows the presentation to be completed on November 18 so that the law is approved by the end of the year,” party sources said.