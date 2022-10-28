One of the franchises that most requests its return to the present is Parasite Evewhich began its foundations in the years of the first PlayStationinclusive Square Enix carried out movements that indicated the return of the saga. And while they felt somewhat minor for now, there is now bigger proof that such a new release would be possible.

A few days ago, specifically the October 13 of this same year, the name of Symbiogenesisand the medium known as Gematsu He said that the word could be defined as the mixture of two different organisms to form a single one. That is directly linked to the first game of said franchise, especially to the events that happen in history.

Also keep in mind that Square Enix has had problems for a long time with the name of parasite Eve, which is why he had to regularly register the name in copyright. Especially because of what happened with the third installment, The 3rd Birthdaywhich was missing the nickname because they had not made the relevant records.

The video game has achieved cult status, since it was an original idea to mix horror elements with an RPG, to which is added an interesting story that its users liked. In fact, this saga was going to be a Final Fantasybut in the end a totally different concept was taken that didn’t go the way of the beloved RPG brand.

