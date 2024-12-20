The PSOE drops and the PP cuts the distance to less than four points, according to the CIS

CIS Estimate – December 2024

CIS vote estimate (in % of the total valid vote)

The last barometer of the Sociological Research Center of the year leaves the PSOE as a potential winner of a general election, but with a significant drop compared to the November barometer. Two points are left, which causes their advantage over the PP to go from 4.9 points to 3.8 in December. The PP also falls, but it does so to a lesser extent, Vox rises slightly and Sumar remains the same.

The CIS in December leaves the PSOE as the winner of the elections if they were held now. It would do so with 32.2% of the votes, which means that the socialists have dropped two points in a single month. The result, however, leaves them above what they achieved in the 23J elections, when they obtained 31.7% of the votes.

These data represent an important rebound compared to the upward trend that the PSOE had experienced in recent deliveries.

The PP would come second and also falls this month, according to the institute directed by José Félix Tezanos. Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party would obtain 28.4% of the votes, nine tenths less than a month ago. But since their fall is less pronounced than that of the Socialists, this month they manage to keep the distance with the PSOE at 3.8, compared to 4.9.

This is relatively good news for the PP. Although the distance is narrowing, Feijóo’s team cannot find the key to stop a gradual decline that began months ago. 28.4%, well below the 33.1% in the 2023 elections, is also its worst figure since 23J.

Below that fight for first place is Vox, which makes part of that fall of the popular ones profitable. The far-right party reaches 12.2% in this CIS, four tenths more than a month ago and after a couple of deliveries it stagnated. They are only two tenths less than the result they obtained in the general elections.

Sumar, who has long distanced himself from the fight for third place, obtains the same result as a month ago, 7% of the votes. The game had just recovered slightly from 6.3% – its worst figure – but the momentum slowed in this installment.

Podemos rises in this barometer compared to 3.4% in the past and remains with 4.1% of the votes. The party of ultra agitator Alvise Pérez (SALF) adds eight tenths and is placed with 2.8%. Behind them, ERC would have 1.7% of the votes, Junts 1.2, the PNV the same figure and Bildu 1.1%.

Political leaders recover after the DANA downturn

The last CIS was held after the DANA in Valencia and recorded a significant drop in the evaluation of all political leaders, who are now recovering slightly. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, continues as the best rated and goes from 3.86 to 4. The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, rose from 3.68 to 3.92.

In third place is the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who obtains 3.64 compared to 3.43 a month ago. Feijóo is the one who suffered a more pronounced drop in valuation after DANA.

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, repeats another month as the worst rated with a score of 2.87 compared to 2.66 a month ago.