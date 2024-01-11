Mandese Games has announced the arrival of the final version Of Evil Sealthird-person action horror released in early access on Steam in February 2021.

Evil Seal tells of the breakup of the first of the seven seals of the apocalypse, with the first of the four horsemen beginning to infest the world spreading death and destruction. After founding a real religion, he obtains numerous followers, called the Miraculous, who pay to join the cult, losing all traces of their humanity and becoming bloodthirsty creatures.

The player takes on the role of Adam, a real estate agent with a past in the marines, and has the aim of saving his love Eve, kidnapped by dark forces after the breaking of the seal. He will be able to overcome all the dangers that await him and which seem to come directly fromhell? To succeed he will have to fight along the streets of a haunted city.