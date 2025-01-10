The transfer of Rui Silva to Sporting de Portugal has an impact on the situation of Fran Vieites. The Galician goalkeeper aims to be on Betis’ list to face the return of the Conference. Fran Vieites was not in the initial list of the green and white team announced at the beginning of September to face the league phase of the continental competition.

On that occasion it was Rui Silva and Adrian the goalkeepers included in the list of the team coached by Manuel Pellegrini. The starter in the six games played by Betis in the league phase has been Adrián. Previously, in August, Rui Silva had been chosen to face in the starting eleven the two games against Krybas corresponding to the Conference qualifying round.

Now it remains to be seen, when the market closes, what Betis will do with its goal in Europe. The normal thing is that Vieites enters for Rui Silva but the club still has the possibility of incorporating Alvaro Vallesif everything fits in with Las Palmas, and he would occupy a youth squad position due to his Betic past and the situation with the list would change. It is an unlikely scenario right now but it has not been ruled out yet.

In just over a month the return of the green and white team to continental competition is scheduled. The matches between Betis and Gent are scheduled for February 13 and 20 (first at the Ghelamco Arena and the return at the Benito Villamarín) corresponding to the play-offs for access to the round of 16 of the Conference.









Neither were Iker Losada included in the list announced in September, due to a technical decision, and Isco, who was then in the process of recovering from the injury suffered in May. Now, with the return of continental competition, Betis will have the possibility of making three changes compared to the list it presented in September.

So far this season, Fran Vieites has started the green and white team’s three games in the Copa del Rey and also in the last three LaLiga games.