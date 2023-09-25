The PSOE refuses to give the slightest relevance to the social response that Alberto Núñez Feijóo managed to display this Sunday in his call for a large act against the amnesty for those accused of the ‘procés’. The spokesperson for the acting Government, Isabel Rodríguez, was disdainful this Monday about the number of people gathered in the Plaza de Felipe II in Madrid – 40,000, according to the Government Delegation, more than 65,000 according to the PP – and made it clear that Sánchez He will not give up his intention to be sworn in thanks to an agreement with Carles Puigdemont, a fugitive from justice for six years.

«The Government respects demonstrations or party events but at this moment what is relevant is the institutional appointment that this country has, which is the investiture session tomorrow where the important figure is not 30,000, 40,000 or 60,000 but rather having been able to forge a parliamentary majority that would make this investiture viable, that is, more than 175 seats and today Mr. Feijóo only has 172,” said Rodríguez in his usual appearance after the Council of Ministers.

The popular ones maintain that their rejection of the price that Sánchez seems willing to pay to retain Moncloa coincides with that of the “moral majority” and they brandish the success of the call achieved yesterday as further proof of that statement. The Executive spokesperson, however, urged them to put their feet on the ground and assume that her place is in the opposition. “We heard the social majority of Spain very emphatically at the polls on July 23.”

With an acidic and even sarcastic tone, Rodríguez insisted on focusing on the failure experienced by Feijóo in his attempt to attract the support of more parliamentary groups than Vox and the Canary Coalition. “I understand that he would like to close his eyes and have it dawn on September 30, but he has to comply with the mandate and certify, to see if once and for all he is aware – he goaded – that he has no support.”

As a party with deep roots throughout Spain, the PSOE knows that it is not so difficult to gather a crowd with the blow of a bugle and buses, and even less so when the territorial structures are strong, as is now the case in the case of the popular parties. That is why its leaders also question whether the PP’s claim that the influx exceeded its own expectations should be given too much relevance. They also remember that the large demonstration in Colón, on the eve of the 2019 electoral campaign, managed to gather 200,000 people according to the organizers, PP, Ciudadanos and Vox, (45,000 people according to official data) and yet the right lost the elections. .

The virulence with which the socialists this Monday denied significance to the images of crowded Goya Street, in the heart of the Salamanca neighborhood, clashes, in any case, with the tranquility with which the party supposedly faces the will of its leader of negotiate with Puigdemont, whom until two months ago they considered should be brought before the Supreme Court, a measure that they rejected as unconstitutional throughout the last legislature.

Rodríguez was not the only one who attacked the popular ones, accusing them of inciting “hatred.” This was also done by the spokesperson for the executive and Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, who stated that, with Sunday’s event, as with the demonstrations organized or supported by the PP against the Statute and the negotiations with ETA in the past, what is encouraged is “division.”

Neither of them clarified what the pact with Junts will entail, but both insisted on the official message that what is done will be done within the framework of the Constitution and with the aim of promoting “reunion and coexistence.”