Animals | A wolf wounded a dog in Jämsä, the police ask to report findings

September 25, 2023
The update does not show how seriously the dog was wounded in the situation.

Wolf has wounded a dog in central Finland in Jämsä. The Police Department of Internal Finland informs about the matter message service in X.

According to the message, the suspected wolf sighting was made in Uskelantie. The police ask that new wolf sightings be reported to the emergency center.

It was reported earlier Evening newspaper.


