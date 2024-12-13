Representatives of the PSOE and Junts met this Friday in Geneva (Switzerland) to bring positions closer together and iron out the disagreements that keep the party in suspense. Executive of Pedro Sánchez, after Carles Puigdemont warned that the relationship between both parties was not going as planned in the 2023 investiture agreement and demanded that the socialist leader present a motion of confidence in Congress. As it has progressed ‘The Newspaper’ and they have confirmed to Ep from Junts, Puigdemont himself has traveled to the meeting in the Swiss country, Jordi Turull and Miriam Nogueras on the part of Junts and the socialists Santos Cerdán, Secretary of Organization, and Juan Francisco Serrano.

After the president of Junts, on Monday, warned Sánchez that, from his point of view, the socialists are not complying with the pacts of the so-called Brussels (Belgium) agreement, because it is the city in which the document was signed which allowed Sánchez to remain in Moncloa, today the PSOE leaders met with the Junts leadership in Switzerland, within the framework of the negotiations that have been open since 2023 and that, in theory, are being carried out under the supervision of an international mediator. Meetings occur every month.

At the moment, the specific issues of today’s meeting have not been revealed, as both groups try to keep it secret and without explaining, later, the topics discussed. On the table, however, they will undoubtedly be the demands of the independentists (that the Amnesty law affects Puigdemont; that Catalan becomes an official language in the European Union like English or Spanish, for example; the comprehensive transfer of immigration management and, surely, among others, the latest demands regarding RTVE) and, also, the new requests from the socialists which, basically, consist of knowing the price to pay for the seven Junts deputies in Congress to support the General State Budgets for 2025.

Although the request that Sánchez submit to a question of confidence has little sign of succeeding, since the PSOE and Sumar have a majority in the Congress Board and the lawyers recommend not admitting the Junts proposal for processing, the independentistas hope that the Government shows signs of wanting to keep alive the 2023 agreement that allowed Sánchez to retain Moncloa. Puigdemont wants the Executive to comply with the signed agreements before assuming new ones for the approval of the 2025 accounts, that the Government has not yet presented in the Lower House.









The meeting in Switzerland, of course, has coincided with the Conference of Presidents in Santander and with all the focus on a meeting of which no agreement has been reached between the regional presidents and the President of the Government, despite the fact that relevant issues such as regional financing, the problem of access to housing, immigration management and public spending on health were on the agenda of the meeting.