The alarms have gone off at Club América, according to information from the journalist TUDN, Gibran Araigehe Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer has reached an agreement with Jonathan Rodriguez and his representative, so all that remains is for the negotiations with the Azulcrema team to come to fruition for the Uruguayan striker to leave for the United States.
According to the portal 365Scores Mexicothe current Mexican soccer champion would receive up to 7 million dollars for their footballer, although negotiations remain to be completed to complete the final agreement.
He 'Little head'arrived in Coapa in the summer of 2022 from Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia in exchange for 5.45 million euros and since then the South American forward has played 65 goals, scored 21 goals and provided seven assists.
In addition, the player was a fundamental part of achieving the 2023 Apertura Tournament championship with which the Águilas broke a five-year drought without winning a Liga MX title.
It is worth mentioning that, according to several rumors, the player would be convinced to leave the Nest because he is not a constant starter in the Águilas de André Jardine and wants to have greater participation in the Copa América 2024, as he wants to be called up by Marcelo Bielsa.
The United States would be the sixth destination in the attacker's career, after his time in professional soccer in Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.
