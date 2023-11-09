Since it became public last week that the Government was going ahead with the approval of an amnesty law for Catalan independentists, the PP and Vox have launched a dog-eat-dog competition to lead the reaction in the streets. Popular and ultras have been calling demonstrations and public events against the pardon measure for weeks, until this week this strategy of street agitation has risen in level and has been directed against the PSOE headquarters. The PP, which unlike Vox, has not sponsored these latest protests – the ultra leader, Santiago Abascal, has participated in one of them – initially joined the extreme right to question the actions of the police in response to the protests. first night of tension in Ferraz. After the increasingly violent drift of the concentrations, which have gotten out of control with riots caused by neo-Nazi and far-right groups, the PP and Vox have divided. The popular ones, including the regional presidents who share governments with Vox, have come to explicitly condemn the violence, while the ultras have charged against them for “criminalizing” the demonstrations. Abascal has launched into disqualifying the PP as “pusillanimous”, increasing tension between the two allies.

The PP changed its speech this Wednesday and made an explicit condemnation of the violence, after having resisted doing so since Monday afternoon, despite the fact that that day the protest in Ferraz already ended with police charges and three arrests. The slogan of the management, which the previous day had tried to navigate the ambiguity by criticizing police action, completely changed on Wednesday to an express disavowal of violent incidents. Instead, Vox blamed the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, for the riots, accusing him of ordering “absolutely disproportionate actions” and “manifestly illegal.” “Violence is Marlaska’s responsibility,” Abascal defended.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo and all his barons, including Isabel Díaz Ayuso – who, in fact, was ahead of the leader – condemned the riots during the day. “Violence has no place in democracy and must always be rejected. Whether by extreme left or right ultras. Violence has no place in democracy and neither does impunity,” Feijóo said at midday, although he pointed out Pedro Sánchez as responsible. In the afternoon, the leader of Vox charged against the PP. “Once again Genoa and its absent-minded satellites,” Abascal told his people through the social network X, formerly Twitter. “The biggest favor that can be done to the coup plotters is to criminalize protests against the coup. That’s where the faint-hearted and the interested are. Those who aspire to be a soft opposition, so that the coup plotters do not insult them. Those who offer pacts to Sánchez or even Junts. Those who aspire to inherit the ruins. No way. We together with the Spaniards who are willing to confront those who seek to liquidate the Law and the Nation.”

The problem of the PP in this clash with Vox is its five joint autonomous governments – Castilla y León, Murcia, Extremadura, Valencian Community and Aragon -, which are stressed by the discrepancies between the allies. Along with Feijóo, the regional presidents of the PP came out in cascade against the violence in the protests, including those that share governments with the ultras, although their vice presidents had been participating in those concentrations. “Nothing that has to do with violence has to do with the Popular Party. Without palliatives, be it against whoever it may be. It cannot be that the demonstrations are outside the law,” emphasized the Aragonese president, Jorge Azcón. They all went along that same line. The president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, expressed his condemnation of violence “in all its terms, wherever it comes from and is directed against whoever it is directed at.”

But Azcón, like other of his colleagues, ignored the direct reproach to his Government partner, avoiding evaluating the press conference that took place this Tuesday at the Vox headquarters in Madrid, in which Abascal brought together all his vice presidents in Governments of the PP, and with them in front he called the police to rebel against La Moncloa. “It is an act of his party. I am convinced that the police will fulfill the obligation they have,” said Azcón, trying to downplay its importance. The popular ones pretend to hear it raining with their ultra partners. Although Abascal’s party has urged its allies to break institutional relations with the acting Government of Pedro Sánchez, for the moment the PP is reluctant to follow him in his purpose.

Protest for the amnesty at the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz Street, this Wednesday in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

The PP is forced, however, to strike a balance so as not to lose favor with its social base, which shares with Vox the animosity towards Pedro Sánchez and the indignation over the approval of the amnesty, while trying not to lose party behavior. of State. This tension was seen in the resignation yesterday of one of his public officials as a result of the protests. Dante Pérez, popular mayor of Gimenells (Lleida), a municipality of just over 1,000 inhabitants, announced that he is leaving the Popular Party, accusing it of having “criminalized” the protests in Madrid against the amnesty, like Vox. After reproaching the PP for having tried to “normalize” the relationship with nationalism, Pérez pointed out: “And the worst: when the people that the PSOE leads to a dictatorship decide to rebel, it criminalizes them.”

With different tactics, PP and Vox intend to maintain tension in the streets, even though the protests are getting out of control. The popular ones have called this Sunday for rallies in all the provincial capitals, while the ultras continue to call for people to go in front of the PSOE headquarters. The PP is upset with Vox because it considers that, by encouraging the violent, it is helping the PSOE to “divert the focus” with the disturbances in the protests, instead of continuing to talk about the pacts with the independentists. “Vox feeds back to the PSOE,” PP leaders complain. The partners disagree, but they keep their alliance and their street agitation strategy intact.

