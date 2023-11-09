‘There is room at the bottom’ entered a moment of tension after Diego Montalban almost ruined an important recognition for the restaurant of Francesca Maldini and for Alessia, who is the chef. As could be seen in the episode, the ex-husband of the Maldini matriarch confused the critic of the dishes. Given that, the youngest Montalbán felt frustrated and no one consoled her crying after she, supposedly, lost a great opportunity to obtain an award for her work.

However, the unthinkable happened in chapter 13 of ‘AFHS’, the series of America TV. Alessia arrived at the restaurant and one of her colleagues gave her an envelope, which contained the prize. Chivilin. Diego Montalbán’s daughter celebrated with her entire kitchen team and also went to tell Francesca the news.

#Alessia #earned #Chivilin #star #Diego #ruined #Fondo #Hay #Sitio