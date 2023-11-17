Calm, although relative, seemed to arrive this Friday night on Ferraz Street in Madrid within the protests that have been taking place there for more than two weeks, near the PSOE headquarters, against the amnesty and its pacts with the Catalan independentists. Of course, the police presence based on the anti-riot units continued to be important and the ultras were also seen, although this time in a smaller number than in recent days.

The fifteenth day of rallies at the site brought together on this occasion about 1,000 people, according to sources from the Government Delegation, which surely turned out to be the smallest demonstration of those that have been taking place near the socialist building since the first week of November. . Its duration was also shorter this time, since the first dozens of people did not gather until after 9:00 p.m. and shortly before midnight the entire protest had practically dissolved without any notable incidents.

Before, however, a group of hooded radicals who once again stood in the front rows of the demonstration once again threw some bottles and other blunt objects at the police officers, as well as at several journalists who were embedded next to them. They also threw firecrackers at them and some esteladas burned again, Europa Press reports. The agents did not have to carry out charges – although they did give several warnings over the public address system to warn them if the launches did not stop – but they did put on their protective helmets and managed to take their shields after several violent throws at some fences.

The general secretary of Vox and spokesman for the party in the Madrid City Council, Javier Ortega Smith, had previously joined the concentration in later rows, as on previous occasions, who at some point even confronted the agents to reproach them for the charges of past days. For their part, some attendees demanded the presence of the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, dedicating the song to him: ‘Where he is, you can’t see him, the Galician of the PP’. Many of the protesters carried Spanish flags, as well as banners against the amnesty and Pedro Sánchez, while chanting slogans against the socialists and the independentists.

Carlist and Francoist flags were also seen among the protesters. At some moments insults could also be heard against the ERC parliamentary spokesperson, ‘Rufián subnormal’, and also at the already re-elected head of the Executive, ‘Pedro Sánchez likes fruit’ in reference to the ironic words that the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said she spoke to Pedro Sánchez in the first session of the investiture debate after referring to his brother’s business.