Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The protest against Altri’s macrocellulose sneaks into the TVG bells

January 1, 2025
The protest against Altri's macrocellulose sneaks into the TVG bells
The protest against the macrocellulose that Altri plans to raise in Palas de Rei (Lugo) sneaked into the broadcast of the chimes of Galician Television, carried out from the Praza do Obradoiro in Santiago de Compostela. With 2025 already released, the presenters spoke about the following content for viewers on TVG surrounded by a crowd that welcomed the new year in front of the cathedral. Before cutting the connection, shouts of “Altri non!” were heard. among the attendees.

The presenters Rocío Delgado and Rocío Durán were commenting with Xosé Ramón Gayoso, historic presenter of the emblematic program Luarwhat performances could be seen next when they realize the screams, which are creeping into the sound that is emitted into homes. “Ah, well… we have to leave,” Gayoso reacts. Several users capture the moment on their social networks.

The three rush to finish the connection between thanks and good wishes for 2025. The camera opens the shot over the Obradoiro while the cries of “Altri non!” are heard again. The project, supported by the Xunta, has marked the 2024 protests in Galicia and social rejection led to a historic demonstration that collapsed the old area of ​​the Galician capital on December 15. In their coverage, the Galician public media spent more time discrediting the march than reporting on the massive mobilization.

A blog from elDiario.es Galicia in which you will find small things that fall on the internet and get people talking.

Recommended

