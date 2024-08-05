Fedez Lashes Out After Hospitalization: “Here Are My Medical Reports”

After being hospitalized again, this time due to food poisoning, Fedez returns to social media and lashes out at some journalists, guilty, in his opinion, of having insinuated that the hospitalization was a ploy to create interest in his tour.

In a video posted on his stories profile Instagram and titled “The controversy of the day”, in fact, the singer declared: “Fedez gets himself hospitalized for hype, he had a concert in Gallipoli. His fault? Having warned the public that he couldn’t be there that evening because he was hospitalized. Another fault? When they discharge him he allows himself to go to the beach, when they discharge you from the hospital call an Italian journalist and ask him where the f**k you can go. Attached, for all the fact checkers of this incredible investigation, my medical reports with a pair of rackets to relax because journalist friends you have really worked hard”.

The rapper, in fact, was in Puglia when he was rushed to the hospital. After the initial scare, however, his staff clarified that it was not a new internal hemorrhage like the one that happened on July 11, but rather food poisoning.