The Superior Prosecutor’s Office of the Region of Murcia has initiated an investigation to determine whether the Murcia City Council incurred civil or criminal liability in the fires at the nightclubs in the Las Atalayas leisure area. This was confirmed this Friday by the Superior Prosecutor of the Region, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, in statements to Onda Regional.

Specifically, Díaz Manzanera pointed out that the Prosecutor’s Office “has already begun the investigation of the section related to the actions of the City Council” and, in fact, has initiated criminal investigation proceedings “with the purpose of collecting all the documentation from the different administrative files, of whatever nature, in relation to the burned premises. “We will determine if there is any type of irregularity in that action and the consequences, criminal and civil, that may arise from that action,” he added.

Regarding the possible call of municipal political leaders of the current or previous Corporation, he pointed out that “nothing is ruled out there, from the previous or the current ones, whether they are political leaders or the responsible officials.” In this sense, he assured that they are going to claim “everything” and, “possibly”, the Prosecutor’s Office will have to ask for explanations and call officials or political officials to testify “in the concept of witnesses or investigated, we will see.”

“Since the Court is not going to focus, right now, on that order separated from the possible action of the City Council, it is the Prosecutor who is going to collect that information,” as Díaz Manzanera specified. “Later, as a result of that documentation that we receive and the conclusions that we reach, they will be contributed to the judicial procedure and, where appropriate, the same can also be carried out separately in a different judicial procedure,” he clarified.

Town Hall Personification



Díaz Manzanera has also referred to the fact that the Governing Board of the Murcia City Council approved this Friday the appearance of the Consistory in the preliminary proceedings opened in the Court of Instruction Number 3 of Murcia in relation to the fire of the nightclubs in the area of Las Atalayas leisure. “If it is considered that the City Council may have responsibilities, the appearance as an accusation will almost certainly be denied,” he concluded in this regard.

It should be remembered that the fire, which occurred on October 1, cost the lives of 13 people and the Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia has taken charge of the case. The National Police continues to investigate the origin of the fire.