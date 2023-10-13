In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation, the Emirates Foundation, in cooperation with “PureHealth,” launched the “PureHeroes” platform, with the aim of providing volunteer opportunities for workers in the medical sector in the United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with the relevant authorities and institutions.

The strategic agreement was signed by Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, and Shaista Asif, Chief Operating Officer of the PureHealth Group.

Under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate to develop “PureHeroes,” agree on the platform’s management structure, and provide the resources, expertise, and support required to launch it. The platform will be open to all healthcare sector professionals in the government and private sectors in the country.

The platform will focus on launching and leading volunteer initiatives in the field of health care within the UAE. By identifying needs and matching them with appropriate skills, Pure Heroes aims to contribute effectively to improving the quality of life in the UAE community.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of this agreement in enhancing the quality of life and public health in the UAE, as it falls within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to provide a safe and sustainable healthy environment for all.

His Highness said: “The agreement contributes to achieving the goals of the Emirates Foundation and its endeavors aimed at establishing cooperation and partnership relations with the public and private sectors, to consolidate social responsibility and achieve integration in the development and development of the UAE. We will continue to work on launching positive ideas and projects that serve the community and enhance volunteer work in it.”

Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi said: “The Emirates Foundation is proud of this strategic cooperation that comes within the framework of its endeavors to develop human, social and economic capital, and the agreement represents a basic pillar of cooperation and coordination with PureHealth in health sector innovations and areas of social work, to achieve common goals. “With our experience and capabilities, the PureHeroes platform is a successful future investment for the UAE and its society.”

Al Shamsi added: “The Pure Heroes platform keeps pace with government trends in the country that focus on achieving the well-being of individuals. Because they are the real wealth of society, through concerted efforts and cooperation between governmental and non-governmental institutions.”

Shaista Asif said: “At PureHealth, we recognize the importance of making a positive impact that extends beyond the boundaries of healthcare. As the largest healthcare institution in the Middle East, we believe that our responsibility is not limited to providing exceptional medical services and solutions, but also extends to actively participating in our communities, meeting their needs, positively influencing their lives, and contributing to enhancing their well-being and prolonging their lives. We look forward to inviting all healthcare professionals in the government and private sectors to register on this qualitative platform, and to join us in our tireless efforts to support this pioneering national initiative.”