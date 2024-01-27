The campaign for the municipal and regional elections last May in the Valencian Community was dirty. Beyond the dialectic of the political contenders, the streets of the three capitals, Valencia, Alicante and Castellón, above all, were filled with graffiti, pamphlets and billboards against the PSOE, which then governed both the Generalitat and the City Council of Castellón, in addition to directing the Government of Spain. The accusations occurred during the general campaign, in July and beyond.

The socialists chose to go to court due to the belief that the PP was behind this dirty game and the consideration that this type of strategies should not be normalized, which also, in some cases, insulted those responsible, as they denounced before the Prosecutor's Office. The investigation of these reported actions has validated the suspicions. Two PP officials from Valencia and Castellón appear behind two of these actions.

In March the first pamphlets appeared that talked about “Ximo Puig's business”, in which cases investigated by the justice system were mixed with the accusation of the then president of the Generalitat, despite the fact that he is not charged in any case. “Distribution of millions to Ximo Puig's family, friends and party,” accused the pamphlets that, for the socialists, had the “sole insulting purpose” of discrediting the honor of the president of the Generalitat, as stated by the organization secretary. of the PSPV, José Muñoz, in his complaint to the Prosecutor's Office. He already suspected that the PP was behind the leaflets that appeared in mailboxes of homes in Alicante and Valencia due to the font and images used, the same as those that the popular party used in their official campaign. The president of the Valencian PP and now of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, denied that he was behind that campaign against Puig.

The investigations following the complaint to the Prosecutor's Office have revealed that the person in charge of the preparation and distribution of the pamphlets was Carlos Navarro Ahicart, digital marketing secretary of the PP of Valencia, who acknowledged authorship when he was called to testify. According to what he said, he also devised the text with “a spirit of political criticism and with the intention of damaging the honor and dignity of the president of the Generalitat or his party,” as stated in a resolution from the Prosecutor's Office. Navarro also said he regretted “having acted without first consulting the party committee since his intention was not to insult or slander anyone.”

In its resolution, the Prosecutor's Office points to the confrontation of two fundamental rights: freedom of expression and the right to honor and indicates that the Constitutional Court has traditionally granted greater prevalence to freedom of expression. Furthermore, he maintains that public figures “due to their own activity, have to endure a more lax protection of their right to honor,” which is why he concludes that he sees no evidence of a crime.

Leaflet designed and distributed by a PP official during the last Valencian electoral campaign.

The second case in which the PP has been pointed out is in the graffiti that appeared throughout the city of Castellón, both on walls and on the local PSOE's own billboards with the slogans “CorruPSOE” and “GolPSOE de Estado.” . The socialist municipal group also went to the Prosecutor's Office with a complaint that was expanded after the Secretary of Organization of the socialists of Castellón, José Luis López, discovered a van next to one of the graffiti and a man with his face covered. According to what he stated before the Prosecutor's Office, it was half past twelve at night when at a roundabout under a bridge he saw an individual “with his face covered by some type of clothing” who was getting into the vehicle from which he was able to take the license plate. In their investigation, the police tracked the van, which was rented by the current Mobility Councilor of the Castellón City Council, Cristian Ramírez, then a PP candidate. For now, the Prosecutor's Office keeps the case open.

The socialists have gone to court on another occasion, although on this one the PP did not cover up. It was after the elections, with the publication of a video on their social media profiles in which they indicated with names and photos the Valencian deputies who voted in favor of the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. “These are the deputies who have voted YES to the breakup of Spain and inequality between Spaniards,” indicated the video, the publication of which proceedings have been opened regarding a possible hate crime after several deputies were attacked, insulted and rebuked near the Congress after being identified as members of the PSOE hours before the vote.

