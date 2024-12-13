The Prosecutor’s Office requests a year in prison for a Civil Guard commander for rigging contracts in exchange for commissions and trips

The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a year in prison for a lieutenant general of the Civil Guard in one of the ramifications of the Mediator case: the rigging of contracts to carry out works in barracks. The Public Ministry believes that the commander of the force, Pedro Vázquez Jarava, favored a businessman friend in exchange for commissions and trips: more than 25,000 euros in various payments and trips, among others, to be able to see the 2016 Champions League finals and 2017 in Milan and Cardiff, respectively.

This is one of the derivatives of the Mediator case, the investigation that revolves around the businessman Marco Antonio Navarro Tacoronte and his relationship, among others, with the former PSOE deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo. Part of the case focused on possible irregularities committed within the Civil Guard and the awarding of works contracts.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers that this lieutenant general, who at that time served as deputy director general of support of the Civil Guard, was in charge of coordinating and managing the financial resources and material resources policy of the body. Trained, among other things, to attend to certain expenses corresponding to commands or even positions at the local level.

At one point, according to the Public Ministry’s accusation, the commander approached several command offices offering to manage painting works in several barracks, explaining that he knew a contractor with a “new product, projected cork.” That contractor was a businessman friend of his and up to eight commanders agreed.

Three companies of this businessman billed services throughout 2016 for almost 1.4 million euros in the last two months of the year. The problem, states the Prosecutor’s Office, is that he carried out the works in an “inadequate” manner, did not have sufficient technique to place that projected cork and caused “great harm” to the Civil Guard.

In exchange, and as payment for these facilities to contract with the Civil Guard, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the businessman paid the commander various commissions totaling 25,000 euros in addition to paying for various trips, among others to the two Champions League finals that he won in Real Madrid. in Milan and Cardiff in 2016 and 2017, respectively.