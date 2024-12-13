The McDonald’s employee who called the police when he saw Luigi Mangione, alleged murderer of the CEO of the UnitedHealthcare subsidiary, Brian Thompson, could collect a reward of up to $60,000which the FBI and the ‘Crime Stoppers’ program offered to anyone who provided any information to clarify the case.

Although the police and prosecutors acted quickly to arrest the 26-year-old, the reward could take time to be delivered and ultimately be less than that figure after the application of taxes and depending on the importance of the clues provided.

The New York Police service, ‘Crime Stoppers’, received more than 400 calls during the five days that the investigation of the case lastedof which 30 pieces of evidence were provided that were useful for the case, according to the CBS network.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $50,000 and the ‘Crime Stoppers’ program of up to $3,500, which was later increased to $10,000, for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The fast food establishment workerwho could be eligible for the reward, called the ‘911’ telephone number at the establishment in Altoona, Pennsylvania, last Monday, to report that he had located the suspect, call after which the police went to the scene and arrested the 26-year-old young man.

‘911’ records the number from which the call is called and the name, but the informant remains anonymous.

To receive the reward, the person who gives the alert has to be nominatedusually by a federal investigative agency, and then a board reviews the information and its role in the investigation and decides whether to award it the full amount.

However, most rewards require a conviction of the defendant and, given the nature of murder charges and the multiple jurisdictions involved, It could be a year or more before a trial is heldaccording to the Associated Press agency.

The alleged murderer, Luigi Mangione, remains in Pennsylvania, in the maximum security prison of the State Correctional Institution (SCI), awaiting possible extradition to New York, which the suspect is expected to oppose.