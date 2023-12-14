The Hate Crimes and Anti-Discrimination Prosecutor's Office has opened proceedings against Vox's deputy spokesperson in the Regional Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, for the statements he made allegedly linking immigration with crime.

Specifically, it is worth remembering that Martínez Alpañez said that illegal immigrants do not come to Spain to “take refuge due to religion or sexual orientation” but rather that they are “people who are fleeing their countries due to legality and crime problems” and asked to stop now. to release “illegals into the street.”

Furthermore, it is worth remembering that Martínez Alpañez went so far as to state that “then we see people with machetes in the streets, our crime figures are increasing geometrically, sexual crimes related to minors and, above all, immigrants are multiplying by more.” of 100».

The Vox spokesperson in the Assembly considered that “it seems that the field is being given to all those who want to destroy Spain in one way or another, either breaking it territorially or filling our streets with illegals who are going to generate insecurity.”

The Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it continues with the proceedings against Martínez Alpañez to determine whether there is a criminal offense or not. If it does consider that there is a criminal offense, the Public Prosecutor's Office will forward the accusation, if applicable, to the accused.

However, the Prosecutor's Office clarified that it still cannot affirm that a crime exists. “We are simply going to go deeper when determining whether there is a crime or not,” according to the same sources.

On the other hand, the Prosecutor's Office indicated that the complaint filed against the vice president of the regional government, José Ángel Antelo, has declined because “no crime has been seen.”

In this case, it is worth remembering that Antelo published a message on his social networks on October 13 in which he indicated that, “in these moments of special international tension we cannot ignore that the infiltration of jihadists in the boats increases the risk of attacks ».

The complaint against the two Vox leaders was presented by Amigos de Ritsona, Convivir Sin Racismo, PAREM and Murcia Acoge in response to the statements made by these Vox leaders in the Region of Murcia.

Now, the Hate Crimes and Anti-Discrimination Prosecutor's Office informed the complainants that it has required the Murcia Police Headquarters to proceed to investigate the events reported in relation to the demonstrations carried out by Martínez Alpañez.

In relation to the statements made by Antelo, the Prosecutor's Office pointed out that the message published on the social network “They would constitute hate speech,” as clarified by Friends of Ritsona, Convivir Sin Racismo, PAREM and Murcia Acoge.

The entities promoting the complaint consider that “the reported conduct clearly entails discredit, humiliation and contempt for a vulnerable group characterized by its national origin – foreign and particularly from North Africa – as well as by its ethnicity and by its administrative situation as migrants in an irregular situation.

For this reason, the complainants announced that they will carefully study the content of the initiation decree, although they assessed the opening of investigation proceedings as “positive.”

In addition, the reporting entities will remain “attentive” to the procedures carried out by the National Police Corps through the Information Brigade, to determine if the results of the procedures “clarify the facts and purify them of the criminal responsibilities that may arise from them.