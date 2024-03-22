The tragedy occurred in Valdidentro, in the province of Sondrio: Luca Manzoni was only 51 years old

He was called Luca Manzoni the man of only 51 years of age who this morning, near a construction site where he was working in Valdidentro, in the province of Sondrio, lost his vote in tragic circumstances. This is yet another tragedy of its kind in Italy, which does nothing but accentuate criticism and spark discussions on the issue of safety in the workplace. What happened to the surveyor.

This morning, around 9:00, unfortunately yet another unacceptable incident occurred workplace tragedy. This time it was the turn of a 51-year-old man, a surveyor, named Luca Manzoni, to lose his life, for whom every rescue attempt proved in vain.

The surveyor was near a construction site in Valdidentro, a small town of around 5 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Sondrio. He was busy with other professionals building a building on a farm in Via dei Prati.

Suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified, gods wooden panels who were loaded onto a truck slipped and hit it head-on, crushing it under a weight that was estimated at around three quintals.

They immediately intervened on site 118 rescuers aboard the medical car and an ambulance, but when they arrived there was already nothing left to do. The weight of the material caused the death of the worker probably on the spot.

Shortly afterwards they also arrived Carabinieri of the Tirano company, the pm on duty at the Sondrio Prosecutor's Office ei ATS technicians to carry out all the necessary findings. She was on the case an investigation opened which will aim to understand if all safety regulations were present on the construction site.

According to what emerged, it seems that the accident was due to the sudden failure of the straps that held the load on the trailer, causing the latter to slip suddenly. The works area was subjected to seizure by the Prosecutor's Office.