We are on the third day of Amazon Italia Spring Offers Festival and the promotions certainly show no signs of slowing down. From the long list of discounts available, today we want to suggest them to you Lies of P . The price starts from €39.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Lies of P

Lies of P is a Soulslike inspired action RPG. In the role of a puppet, we will have to explore the city of Krat in which the puppets who serve humans have rebelled and a strange disease has taken hold, transforming people into monsters. The story is inspired by the tale of Pinocchio, but differs in practically every way.

However, it remains system of lies: by lying we will become more human, with the advantages and disadvantages that this entails. We can expect many clashes with powerful bosses and various enemies within interconnected areas.