With several drivers’ contracts expiring and other operations already completed during the season, the market for the 2025 it is proving to be one of the richest ever in terms of official announcements that teams have made or will still have to make regarding their next line-ups.

The Haas Case

At Haas, both drivers have to announce their departures. Nico Hülkenberg, who announced his agreement with Sauber on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix, will leave, while Kevin’s future Magnussen is a question mark (he will probably leave F1). One thing seems to be just about to be made official: Oliver’s promotion Bearmanwho according to the British press will be named official driver for 2025 this weekend at Silverstone.

Komatsu’s words

Regarding the Danish pilot, he intervened directly Ayao KomatsuTeam Principal of Haas. Interviewed by SiriusXMthe Japanese manager did not want to comment on the possible decision that the team’s top brass may take, at a time when the position of #20 is being put in doubt by the pressure from Valtteri Bottas (whose contract with Sauber is also expiring) and above all from Esteban Ocon, who will end his relationship with Alpine at the end of the year: “The decision is not made during a single race – has explained – but over the course of the season, over the course of the season, or what he’s done for us over the last two and a half seasons, or even longer. Of course you can’t complain; his race in Austria was amazing, as was the Sprint. His qualifying was strong, and that’s a great result for Kevin and the team.”.

The wait to understand what will be the continuation of Magnussen’s career in F1, however, will not be long. This is not a rumor, but another statement from Komatsu on the timing of the announcement of a new driver or the confirmation of the Dane: “You’ll find out soon enough!”.