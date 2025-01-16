He has written for ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘The Simpsons’ and Pixar. It has two series and has just premiered a play on Broadway. Now he publishes ‘Ríndete’ (Walden Books), his first volume of stories in Spanish
Simon Rich (New York, 1984) has arrived early at everything, including success, and is now a forty-year-old veteran who has already conquered the highest peaks of humor: he has published in ‘The New Yorker’, he has been the comedian youngest of ‘Saturday Night Live…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Simon #Rich #Americas #comic #prodigy #thought #funny #thought
Leave a Reply