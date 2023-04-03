Persons involved in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg are currently being identified. This was announced to journalists on April 2 by the prosecutor of the city Viktor Melnyk.

According to the prosecutor, operational and investigative measures are currently being organized to identify the persons involved in the explosion in the cafe.

“At about 18:10 at Universitetskaya Embankment, 25, during a patriotic action in the Streetfood cafe, an involuntary explosion of an improvised explosive device occurred. As a result of the explosion, one person died, at least 25 were injured,” he said.

He recalled that the employees of the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of murder in a generally dangerous way and transportation of explosive devices.

An explosive device went off in the St. Petersburg cafe “Street-Bar” earlier in the day. The explosion killed blogger and war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky. According to updated data from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, 25 people were injured after the explosion in the cafe. Among those hospitalized is an alleged suspect. There is no information about her condition yet.

Presumably, the explosive device was brought by one of the visitors – a girl. The law enforcement agencies indicated that its capacity was more than 200 g of TNT. An eyewitness to the explosion in the cafe told Izvestiya that a figurine, which was presented to him during a creative evening, exploded in the hands of the military commissar Vladlen Tatarsky.

The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee for St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Murder”. The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation put under control the investigation of the criminal case on the fact of the murder of Tatarsky.

According to Izvestia’s source, a second suspect has appeared in the case of the explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe. It is noted that this is a girl named Daria T. She was at the same event as Tatarsky.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the death of a military correspondent, said that Russian journalists are constantly under threat of reprisals from the Kyiv regime.