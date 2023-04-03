If there’s one thing Pecco Bagnaia has got us used to by now, it’s that when he makes a mistake, he puts his face into it. And he punctually did it again today at Termas de Rio Hondo, where he threw away the 20 points he could have pocketed with second place.

In the wet he was managing the race quite well, behind a Marco Bezzecchi in a solitary escape, but with 9 laps to go he lost the front of his Ducati at the penultimate corner in an attempt to definitively detach Alex Marquez. A mistake that is hard to explain, but which cost the first zero of the season and a good deal of anger.

“I’m honestly very disappointed, because it’s that type of accident that I can’t understand. Every now and then there are situations where you slip and you can’t understand why: for 16 laps I always did the same maneuver, but on that lap I crashed Normally when you lose the front it’s because you braked too much or because you released the brakes too soon,” said Bagnaia, who then went on to finish the race in 16th place, therefore out of the points.

“But that’s how it went now, I made a mistake. I was hoping I could be a better rider this year, more precise, who doesn’t make mistakes, but I already crashed in the second race. It’s something that really makes me angry.” he continued.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I felt good, without forcing or doing anything crazy, I was second. I already knew that Marco was too far in front of me by now, because he had a 5” lead, so I was just checking Alex behind me. That’s exactly why I’m disappointed, because when you’re running you don’t have to fall and that’s something we have to understand,” he concluded.

With great honesty, he explained that he doesn’t believe that the error can be attributed to a drop in the tyre, which has been accused by several opponents. In fact, Pecco revealed that he “treated” her precisely to avoid being in this situation.

“I hadn’t felt a big drop, because I had managed enough at the beginning. I had seen that Alex in front of me was pushing more. I was riding conservatively, because I knew that in the second part of the race I could close the gap. Then I crashed, but the rear grip of my bike was still very good, I was able to accelerate well. But everything was under control on the front too, and that’s why I can’t understand. The only sure thing is that if I crashed, I probably I was at my limit and I made a mistake.”

Finally, a comment on the victory from his friend Bezzecchi could not be missing: “I’m happy for Marco, he deserves this victory, because he was truly unbeatable. He scored his first victory in Moto3 here and now also in MotoGP, so he can be very proud, and I think he can be very competitive throughout the season.”