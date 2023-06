Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 9:31 p.m.







Thirty-three years after the massacre perpetrated by the military in San Salvador, where six priests died -five Spaniards, including the Basque Jesuit Ignacio Ellacuría- and two women, the Salvadoran Prosecutor’s Office accused former President Alfredo Cristiani of having ordered the massacre on Monday .

