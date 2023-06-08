A group of people went to a bridge and put up a tarp with the image of the Lord of Mercy for prevent further accidents on Highway 57.

The events were recorded in The neighborhood of the Crossof the San Juan del Río municipality, Querétaro, where the citizens went up to the bridge and placed the religious image on top of the cyclonic mesh.

According to the Sun of San Juan del Río, they were four people who they said devout Catholics and they detailed that the reason for placing that image was reduce accidents on federal highway 57.

The first tarpaulin they placed was in the direction of Mexico City and the second was on the other side of the bridge, The neighborhood of the Cross.

While they went up to the bridge and began to hook the canvas with wires, the four people said prayers and one of the women blessed the road.

The group pointed out that the main objective of carrying out this action was to avoid more accidents on this highway, one of the longest in Mexico that reaches the border with the United States.

They reiterated that they do this action with faith and that they were convinced to carry it out during the early hours of this Wednesday, when they heard the ambulances for an accident between a bus and a trailer.

Accidents on Highway 57

It should be noted that on this road there are constantly accidents that have left dozens of people dead.

One of the last recorded mishaps was a crash involving a trailer that caught fire and was completely burned.

(With information Sol de San Juan del Río)