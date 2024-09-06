The Prosecutor General’s Office has asked to seize the property of the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Department, Khranovsky

The Prosecutor General’s Office is asking to confiscate the property of Igor Khranovsky, Director of the Department of Social and Economic Development of the North Caucasus Federal District (NCFD) of the Ministry of Economic Development (MED) of the Russian Federation, who was arrested in connection with a corruption group case, to the benefit of the state. This is written by RIA Novosti.

As noted in the Kuntsevo Court of Moscow, the court received a claim from the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation on the transfer of property to the state. It states that the prosecutor’s office supervised the investigation of the case against Khranovsky. The department added that the official did not comply with the requirements of the legislation on combating corruption.

“The claim has been accepted for proceedings,” the court emphasized.

Khranovsky is accused of a crime under paragraphs “b” and “e” of Part 3 of Article 286 (“Commission by an official of actions that clearly go beyond the scope of his authority and entail a significant violation of the rights of society and the state, out of personal interest, causing grave consequences”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the head of the department knew that the enterprise OOO Kavmininter was developing a structure with a well in the territory of Mineralnye Vody, but did not indicate the company as a subsoil user in the documents submitted to the Ministry of Finance.

As a result, the license was revoked, Kavmininter LLC went bankrupt and stopped producing mineral water, and the budget lost taxes.

Earlier it was reported that in Stavropol Krai, FSB officers uncovered a group of raiders from among the heads of the Ministry of Economic Development.