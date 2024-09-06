France | The daughter of a woman who was raped by dozens of men and her husband spoke in court

France|The daughter of Gisèle Pélicot and Dominique Pélicot recalled at the trial the moment when she heard about her father’s actions.

French by Dominique Pélicot71, daughter has spoken at the trial in France. of The Guardian the daughter described her father as “one of the worst sex offenders in the last 20 years”.

Pélicot is accused of raping his wife. In addition to this, the man drugged his wife with sleeping and anxiety medication and recruited dozens of unknown men to rape her. Pélicot has admitted his guilt. The acts took place between 2011 and 2020.

45 years old the daughter recalled in court the moment in November 2020 when she heard about her father’s actions. His mother Gisele Pélicot72, told her daughter about the sexual abuse that Dominique Pélicot and dozens of other men had targeted this. The daughter also saw pictures that had been taken of her mother.

“It was a so-called turning point, a slow descent into hell, where you don’t know how deep you will sink,” said the daughter and said that she called her brothers when she heard about it.

According to The Guardian, the daughter has written a book published in 2022 about the impact of the events on her family.

The daughter left the trial on Tuesday, when it was said that nude photos taken of her were also found in her father’s possession. The trial began on Monday.

Actions the victim Gisèle Pélicot wanted to keep the trial public. During her testimony, she said she was speaking on behalf of all women who have been drugged and abused without knowing it.

According to The Guardian, the investigators of the case have found evidence of at least 200 rapes, most of which were committed by Pélicot’s husband and more than 90 by unknown men.

Thousands of photos and videos of Gisèle Pélicot’s rapes were found in Dominique Pélicot’s possession. On their basis, the researchers suspect 72 men in addition to the husband of the acts. 50 of the men have been identified and they are all taking part in the trial. The men are aged 26–74.