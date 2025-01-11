Renfe has launched a ‘Superprices’ campaign on the occasion of the January sales with discounted fares ranging from 7 euros – which will cost some routes on Avlo – and which includes AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Intercity, Euromed and AVE trains International for travel starting January 20.

Some routes on Avlo on the South, Levante and Northeast corridors will cost from 7 euros and some AVE and Long Distance tickets on routes such as Madrid-Valencia or Madrid-León will be available from 14 euros. Tickets for Transversals They start from 25 euros which cost some Valencia-Seville or the 29 for Zaragoza-Málaga, according to the operator in a statement this Saturday.

In addition, travelers will have at their disposal Madrid-Oviedo tickets for 18 eurosBarcelona-Bilbao for 20 euros or Madrid-Barcelona for 21 euros. This campaign will also put tickets on sale from 18 euros to travel between Madrid and Zaragoza or Huesca, or between the capital and Córdoba, Seville, Málaga and Granada.

clients They will be able to upgrade their ticket and switch to Choose, which allows a free change, for just one euro more.