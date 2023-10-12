Thursday, October 12, 2023, 16:28



The spotlight on the day of Spain’s National Holiday has been shared between Princess Leonor, who for the first time dressed as a soldier in the parade, the traditional goat of the Legion and a couple of lovers from Abarán. And the two young people, from the district of Hoya del Campo, left one of the most beautiful images on the morning of this festive day.

Minutes before the start of the military parade, at around eleven in the morning, soldier Fernando Almagro wanted to take a significant step in his relationship with Alejandra Mármol. The soldier, who serves in the ranks of the Air Force and who took part in the parade with his fellow regiment, sealed his love on such a special day and minutes before the parade began, he knelt before the woman who had given him Having stolen his heart, he looked at her face and asked: “Will you marry me?”

The response on Alejandra’s surprised face and some small but heartfelt tears of emotion in her eyes anticipated the response to the joy and shouting of the soldiers. “Say yes,” they asked him. After a few moments of emotion, she approached him and responded affirmatively.

The couple sealed their love with a kiss and a hug, with the groom’s military colleagues as witnesses of that magical moment, while they applauded and celebrated this emotional proposal.