One of the Models and most successful influencers today is Karely Ruiz who, in addition to having millions of followers on networks like Instagram and TikTok, He has a successful OnlyFans account thanks to which he was able to buy several properties. The most recent of them is one that he acquired in Monterrey, Nuevo León, a state on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Karely Ruiz Share racy content for $16 a month, one of their largest incomes. He also receives payments for the advertising he does on networks social as an influencer. His earnings are so great that in several Mexican programs he has stated that “he no longer knows what to spend the money on.”

What is a fact is that a large part of this has been invested in properties. This was revealed in several publications on his Instagram account, which for now remains inactive. He highlighted that, in addition to his luxurious vehicles, he owns two large homes and an apartment.

This is Karely Ruiz’s mansion in Mexico



The model decided to open the doors of one of her homes to give her fans a tour. Very much in his style, last March Karely published on his official Facebook account that he had acquired a property in his city of origin. On that occasion he boasted of his purchase by declaring that he already had his own house “just by walking around in a thong.”

But more recently, and now on her TikTok account, the influencer gave many more details about the amenities that the property has: such as a movie theater, terrace, pool and a jacuzzi. These settings not only serve to relax, but also for some of her photo sessions, she assured.

The video was taken by user @tendenciaspopmx and in it you can see that the home also has its own fountain, a large dining room and an outdoor living room in the patio area. In addition, it has an indoor bar and a personalized cinema room.

His room leads to a large dressing room that Karely describes it as the most beautiful thing in her house, since there he keeps his large collection of clothes, shoes and accessories. At the same time, it has its bathroom and a comfortable jacuzzi.

How much does Karely Ruiz earn on OnlyFans?



According to one’s own Karely was able to buy the mansion largely thanks to the profits he made on his own from OnlyFans. And, in an interview that he gave to the program SNSeriousassured that he earns around US$160,000 a month, given that he has around 10,000 followers and each one pays US$16 a month.