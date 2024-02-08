The party led by the Argentine president, Javier Milei, La Libertad Avanza (extreme right), presented a project to repeal the abortion law, as was known this Wednesday, although the entry into the parliamentary headquarters is on February 5.

The project calls for the repeal of the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Law (IVE), approved on December 30, 2020 and promulgated on January 14, 2021, and that abortion is a criminal offense for both the woman and those who participate in the intervention.

Besides, the text does not present an defense in cases of rapealthough it is left to the judge's discretion to provide the exception of the sentence for the woman “in response to the reasons that prompted her to commit the crime, her subsequent attitude, and the nature of the fact.”

The woman would be punished with prison terms of one to three years.

According to the project signed by deputies Oscar Zago, head of the La Libertad Avanza bloc; Lilia Lemoine – an influencer and person very close to Milei's circle – and four other legislators, there would be sentences of 3 to 10 years for those who cause a woman's abortion without her consent – which could reach 15 in the event of the mother's death. -.

In the event that there is consent, The penalties would be 1 to 4 years, which could increase to 6 if the woman dies..

The text presented in the Chamber of Deputies is headed by the motto that the Milei Executive recently published in the Official Gazette: the declaration of 2024 as 'Year of the defense of life, liberty and property'.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum, held in January in Davos (Switzerland), The president attacked the agendas of feminism and the environment that, according to him, socialism has managed to sneak into international organizations.

“The first of these new battles was the ridiculous and unnatural fight between man and woman. Libertarianism already establishes equality between the sexes,” said the liberal economist, who concluded that “the only thing that this radical feminist agenda became “is greater intervention by the State to hinder the economic process.”

Pro-abortion activists celebrated outside Congress in Buenos Aires after the Senate approved the bill to legalize abortion. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt. AFP

Likewise, he questioned the “harmful ideas” of those who “maintain that human beings damage the planet and that it must be protected at all costs, even going so far as to advocate for population control or the bloody agenda of abortion.”

However, after that intervention, the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, was consulted in his usual appearances at the Casa Rosada (seat of Government) and highlighted that The president was “focused on what is most urgent”, which is “straightening Argentina”.

“(Repealing the abortion law) is not on the agenda today. With that definition given by the president we suspect that, at some point, it will be debated, but I am only making a guess based on the fragment of the Davos speech,” he stated.

A protester wearing a Milei mask.

Approved on December 30, 2020 and promulgated on January 14, 2021, Law 27,610 on Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy (IVE) allows voluntarily interrupting pregnancy up to the 14th week of gestation safely, legally and free of charge, always at a maximum ten days from your request.

Beyond those 14 weeks of term, Abortion is only allowed under 2 causes that have been in effect since the approval of the Penal Code in 1921: when the woman's life is in danger or if the pregnancy was the result of rape..

In the last demonstration held in Argentina for the Day of Action for the Decriminalization of Abortion in Latin America, last September, in the middle of the electoral campaign, feminist groups had expressed their fear that a possible right-wing government would mean a setback in the achievements of the 'green tide'.

EFE