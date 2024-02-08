The United Arab Emirates announced that an integrated floating hospital will sail off the coast of the Egyptian city of Al-Arish to provide the necessary medical support to our Palestinian brothers.

This initiative comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to provide all forms of support and support to the residents of the Gaza Strip, within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3.”

The floating hospital, which sailed from Khalifa Port and is being established in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, includes a medical and administrative staff consisting of 100 from various specialties, including anesthesia, general surgery, orthopedics, and emergencies, in addition to nurses and ancillary professions.

The hospital's bed capacity is 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care, radiology, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and medical warehouses, in addition to an evacuation plane, a medical evacuation boat, and ambulances equipped with the latest medical equipment.

This floating hospital is an additional step that complements the role of the Emirati field hospital, which was inaugurated on December 3, 2023, with a capacity of 200 beds and includes a medical staff consisting of 64 volunteers of 17 nationalities, including 48 men and 16 women. The Emirati field hospital also performed more than 555 operations. Major and delicate surgeries, and over the past months it dealt with more than 4,038 cases that required medical intervention by the hospital team to deal with them and provide the necessary treatment and care, starting with first aid, through performing the necessary life-saving surgeries, providing the necessary treatments and medications, and ending with intensive care and attention for those cases, as well as consultations and services. Other medical treatments.