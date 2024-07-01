Mexico City.- Duilio Davino, director of the National Team Commission, interviewed in Carson, said that the project continues with Jaime Lozano at the helm and noted that due to the rules set by Conmebol he could not be at the coach’s side at the press conference to support him.

“We are sad not to have achieved the expected results. The project continues, we had talked about it, we will see everything we can improve, the areas of opportunity we have. The team fought, ran more than its rivals, we have to build on that.

As we said a few weeks ago, this Cup hurts us, but there are very positive things, other objectives were met and we must build on those,” he declared.

Davino acknowledged that in two weeks, Lozano will present the report on Mexico’s participation in the Copa América, in addition to the previous duels. Then what can be changed or worked on will be evaluated.

“There are also positive things about the tournament. As I mentioned, the project goes to 2026, we had already commented on it a long time before,” he added.

The manager liked that several young people had excelled at work in the continental competition, where their personality and dedication were seen.

“Although the objective of qualifying was not met, the others were met, which included young people who had not participated, the team always went forward, fought, competed, that the team ran more than the rivals, that had a great attitude , then well, to build on that and not start again and do another (work project),” he explained.