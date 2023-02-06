a few hours

The mayor of Navolato, Margoth Urrea Pérez, You should pay more attention to the promises your administration makes, since non-compliance generates a bad image of your government. As an example there are complaints from those who make up the youth council. The members, emerged from a contest, received cheap electronic tablets from the City Council and for this reason they feel cheated.

the profile

The Ahomenses PRI members began to take accounts of the profile that the interim president Ramiro Hernández defined for the new state president: that have economic and moral solvency. However, for many it is clear that the former predominates. In Ahome they identify two: Álvaro Ruelas and Bernardino Antelo. And there is already talk that Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, national leader, already has the definition.

waiting for justice

And while the former mayor of Mazatlán and now Secretary of Tourism, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, walks around the state promoting the benefits of each region, the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has to show his face to clarify the legal situation of the Chemist Benítez, from whom he says he is not protecting him. The president assured that justice will not be long in coming and it will be known in due course. Be?

come back festival

After three years after being suspended due to the pandemic, in 2023 the Navachiste International Festival will return, which will take place from April 2 to 9, during Holy Week. Antonio Coronado, who has organized this event since 1991, pointed out that they will have poetry workshops, book presentations, reading and painting sessions at said festival, hoping that now the authorities in Guasave will lend a hand.

They take advantage?

After the mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar remained without giving statements regarding the case of the family that suffered an accident with a SPyTM patrol, The mayor pointed out that they are working on the issue, since they have continued to search for a specialist to care for one of the victims, and I denounce the existence of characters who have taken advantage of the situation to generate political beatings.