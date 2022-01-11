The formats of Argentine football never cease to amaze us and it is already a tradition that the championships change in the new seasons. Before the start of each tournament, it is necessary to make an explanation of how it will be played and here we will tell you details of the new format.
28 teams will be the participants this season and the draw will take place today. The Cup will start on February 11 and the clubs will be divided into two zones. An important fact is that the classics won’t be on the same ladderor (for example, if River plays in zone A, Boca will automatically be in zone B)
They will play all against all, including a match against the classic rival and the top four from each table will advance to the quarterfinals. The matches will be played as a single match and in the event of a tie it will be resolved in the penalty shoot-out.
The matches will be played in the stadium of the team that finishes the best classified (for example, the one that finishes first in one zone, will face the fourth in the other and will have the advantage of being local). For the semi-finals and the final, the matches will already be played in a neutral stadium. The champion will qualify for the Copa Libertadores 2023 and the points will add up to the averages.
