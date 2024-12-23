A Madrid court has sentenced El Terrat – current producer of La Revuelta – and Movistar+ to pay 5,000 euros to a coaching organization due to the statements of presenter David Broncano during his time on the ‘LocoMundo’ program in 2017 for a “series of demonstrations around professional ‘coaching’.”

The ruling of the Court of First Instance No. 15 of Madrid has ruled that on March 3, 2017, Broncano made derogatory statements towards coaching professionals defining them as «charlatans, scoundrels and smoke sellers» and explaining that they “called themselves ‘coach’ because it is shorter and fits on business cards.”

Specifically, the producer must pay 5,000 euros to ICF Spain (International Coaching Federation) for illegitimate interference in the right to honor, since “the expressions ‘charlatan, scoundrel and smoke-seller’ as well as the headline that appears on YouTube: ‘LocoMundo: the coaching scam’ They exceed the limits of freedom of expression by entering within the scope of demeaning the consideration of others.

The Movistar+ ‘LocoMundo’ program dedicated its time to make an allegation against the so-called ‘possibilistic attitude’ of the coaches, presenting it as a ‘serious problem’ and as ‘shit’, to express that he would send all those people (referring to the coaches) to an image in which a penis appears.









Four days after the complaint, specifically on March 7, 2017, the video of the program was hosted on another YouTube profile other than the main Movistar+ one, with a user identified with the name and logo of #O, of which it is owner of the television platform, according to the International Coaching Federation law firm in a press release.

The court ruling also obliges the television station to disseminate the ruling “with the same public dissemination with which the data that is considered illegitimate interference in the right to honor was released” and to remove both from its website and its channel. YouTube “the contentious fragments that violate the right to honor.”

The ICF Spain organization has stated that this legal victory “is a declaration that we will not allow the effort and dedication of so many to be damaged by ignorance and bad faith.”