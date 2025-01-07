The Christmas period ends and the long-awaited January sales arrive. During these weeks, many people take the opportunity to renew their wardrobe with pieces from the most popular brands, taking advantage of attractive discounts. However, among so many offers and products, it is easy to get carried away and end up purchasing items that may not be as practical or necessary.

This is precisely what the TikTok user has talked about @marialzno, Zara shop assistant and social media content creator. In one of her latest videos, the young woman gives several tips on how to make the most of the winter sales in the Inditex group stores.

The first advice the young woman gives is not to buy on the first day of sales, as everything sells out very quickly. The user assures that she waits until the following week, which is when returns begin, and is what gives rise to the size movement.

The next tip is to take the opportunity to buy outerwear; that is, coats, jackets, etc., which is what tends to be the most expensive and the margin of price reduction is greater. Then, he proceeds to indicate several pieces of clothing that he recommends buying these sales.









What parts do you recommend buying?

The first piece mentioned is the coat 3046/228, which goes from being worth 89 euros to 60. About it, he explains, it withstands negative temperatures of up to 35 degrees and protects from wind and water. It also mentions the tracksuits 085/467, 3199/633 and 1131/855, as well as various accessories such as the 6399/212 belt.

@marialzno’s video has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it has amassed just over 1,700 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, dozens of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication.

«I have had my favorites on the Zara website since September I think and yesterday everything was sold out», «You are a ray of light in every sense» or «Yesterday at 6:00 p.m. sharp I grabbed everything I had in the basket, the first time “I get everything,” are some of the most notable comments.