The Government puts an end to the anomalous situation that the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has been experiencing for more than a year with half of its board of directors on an interim basis or even vacant. The Council of Ministers has today proposed the appointment as vice president of the organization of Ángel García Castillejor, and how advisors to María Vidales Picazo, Enrique Monasterio Beñarán, Pere Soler Campins and Rafael Iturriaga Nieva.

His proposal is presented by the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, and after passing through the Council of Ministers They must appear before the Congressional Economic Affairs Commission of the Deputies. Once this process has been completed, the designation will be approved by Royal Decree. Additionally, the Government has reformed the CNMC regulations to add the role of Digital Services Coordinator to its powers and as such it will be part of the European Committee for Media Services, thus complying with the provisions of the European Regulation of 2022, in force since February 2024.

The remodeling of the CNMC will mean the sreplacement of Xabier Ormaetxea and Bernardo Lorenzo, whose terms expired a year ago, and cfill the positions left by councilors María Ortiz and María Pilar Canedo in July and September 2023, respectively, upon expiration of their mandates; next to the one he left Ángel Torres, vice president of the organization, with his death on August 19. The mandates of the organization’s directors are held for a period of six years without the possibility of re-election.

The vice presidential candidate Angel Garcia Castillejois a great expert in telecommunications. Currently the director of Audiovisual Policies, Public and International Service of the Spanish Radio Television Corporation, is a member of Legal and Policy Committee of the European Broadcasting Union and member of the Forum against disinformation campaigns in the field of National Security by the audiovisual sector of the Department of Homeland Security. He also works as a professor of Journalism and Audiovisual Communication at the university.

Between 2005 and 2013 he was a director of the Telecommunications Market Commission, where he previously held different responsibilities. Between 2003 and 2004 he was general secretary of the Association for the Self-regulation of Commercial Communication “Autocontrol” and has worked as a lawyer specialized in the areas of sectoral regulation of the communications sector (Audiovisual and Telecommunications) and media; Competence; Public Law and Commercial Law. In turn, he has been a consultant to the International Telecommunications Union, the World Bank, the European Commission (In Colombia-DELCO), UNESCO and the Organization of American States (IACHR), on issues related to the information sector. communications.

Among the candidates for directors are three people with extensive experience in competition functions. It is the case of María Vidales Picazo, current director of the Competition Promotion Department at the CNMC. Doctor in Economics and member of the higher body of Commercial Technicians and State Economists, Picazo has held various positions of responsibility in the Ministry of Economy, the Public Treasury, the Spanish Development Financing Company (Cofides) and, since 2019 at the CNMC .

Pere Soler Campins has in turn been general director of the Catalan Competition Authority (ACCO), president of the Arbitration Court of Terrassa and has held various public positions in Catalonia and Terrasa, where he became a councilor. Soler Campins is a lawyer, specialist in commercial and European law and has worked as a teacher at different higher schools of university studies and bar associations in Catalonia.

For his part, Rafael Iturriaga Nieva is a member of the Basque Competition Authority. Graduate in Law and MBA in Business Management and Administration, he is a Senior Technician in Analysis and Evaluation of Public Policies from the Institute of Public Administration. He started his career as a lawyer, but has worked in the private and public sectors. Between 2009 and 2011 he was Deputy Minister of Security of the Department of the Interior of the Basque Government. and previously he held, among others, the presidency and vice-presidency of the Basque Court of Public Accounts.

Enrique Monasterio Beñaránalso a candidate for director, is an industrial engineer and a doctor in Thermal Engineering. He has developed his career at the Basque Energy Agency (EVE), entity of which, since 2017, he has been its Director of Development and Innovation. He has also participated as a director in energy companies owned by EVE, including hydrocarbon companies, gas companies, electricity generators, photovoltaics and even green hydrogen, among others.